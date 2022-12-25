Tunisha Sharma Death: Kamya Punjabi Reacts To TV Actress’ Suicide, Says ‘Why Give Up ...'

Tunisha Sharma is no more with us. The young actress had reportedly died by suicide and was found hanging in her Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan's make up room. The news has come as a shock to everyone and fans are still struggling to come to terms with Tunisha's unfortunate demise. On the other hand, the social media is abuzz with tweets mourning Tunisha's demise. Several celebs have also paid a tribute to the late actress. Amid this, Kamya Punjabi's tweet regarding Tunisha's alleged suicide has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Kamya wondered why people give up on life so easily and that one should think about their parents before taking such a drastic step. "What's with today's generation? Thodi toh himmat rakho to deal with ur issues, ur problems? Why give up on life so easily? Why are they so weak? Pls think abt ur parents before taking such a drastic step, pls give some importance to them too they suffer more than death #TunishaSharma," she tweeted.

What’s with today’s generation?Thodi toh himmat rakho to deal with ur issues, ur problems?Why give up on life so easily?Why are they so weak?Pls think abt ur parents before taking such a drastic step,pls give some importance to them too they suffer more than death #TunishaSharma — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 24, 2022

According to media reports, Tunisha was depressed for the last few days. The media reports also suggested that the young actress was pregnant and was upset about the fact that her boyfriend had refused to marry her. Meanwhile, the recent update suggested that Tunisha's mother has filed an FIR against Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul lead actor Sheezan and arrested him for abetment to suicide under section 306 of IPC. He will be produced in court on December 26 (Monday).

Talking about the work front, Tunisha made her acting debut in 2015 with Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap. She got her shot to fame with Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat wherein she played the role of Rajkumar Ahankara. Tunisha was also a part of several Bollywood films including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh etc. She was last seen in Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul wherein she played the lead role of Shehzaadi Mariam opposite Sheezan.