Tunisha Sharma’s Death Case: Sheezan Khan Sent To 4 Days Judicial Custody
News
oi-Ranpreet Kaur
|
As Tunisha Sharma has been all over the news for her unfortunate demise, it is reported that her rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested for abetment for suicide under IPC Section 306. As per the recent update, Sheezan has been produced in Vasai court today and has been sent to 4 days of judicial custody
Comments
Read more about: tunisha sharma sheezan khan
Story first published: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 13:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 25, 2022