      Tunisha Sharma’s Death Case: Sheezan Khan Sent To 4 Days Judicial Custody

      Sheezan Khan Sent To 4 Days Judicial Custody

      As Tunisha Sharma has been all over the news for her unfortunate demise, it is reported that her rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested for abetment for suicide under IPC Section 306. As per the recent update, Sheezan has been produced in Vasai court today and has been sent to 4 days of judicial custody

      Story first published: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 13:21 [IST]
