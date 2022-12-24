Tunisha Sharma Passes Away: Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Actress’ LAST POST Is All About Following Your Passion

Tunisha Sharma is making the headlines for the most unfortunate reason today. The 20 year old actress, who was seen playing a key role in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, has died by suicide today. According to media reports, the young actress was found hanging in lead actor Sheezan Khan's make up room. As her sudden demise has taken the internet by a storm, Tunisha's last Instagram post is also going viral on social media. To note, Tunisha was quite active on Instagram and enjoyed a massive fan following. In her last Instagram post, which was shared just hours before her demise, Tunisha spoke about following one's passion.