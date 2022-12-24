Tunisha Sharma Passes Away: Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Actress’ LAST POST Is All About Following Your Passion

Tunisha
Sharma
is
making
the
headlines
for
the
most
unfortunate
reason
today.
The
20
year
old
actress,
who
was
seen
playing
a
key
role
in
Ali
Baba:
Dastaan-E-Kabul,
has
died
by
suicide
today.
According
to
media
reports,
the
young
actress
was
found
hanging
in
lead
actor
Sheezan
Khan's
make
up
room.
As
her
sudden
demise
has
taken
the
internet
by
a
storm,
Tunisha's
last
Instagram
post
is
also
going
viral
on
social
media.
To
note,
Tunisha
was
quite
active
on
Instagram
and
enjoyed
a
massive
fan
following.
In
her
last
Instagram
post,
which
was
shared
just
hours
before
her
demise,
Tunisha
spoke
about
following
one's
passion.