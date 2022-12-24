Tunisha Sharma Death: Late Actress’ Last Wish Revealed And It Will Break Your Heart

Tunisha Sharma has been all over the news today. The 20 year old actress, who was seen playing the lead role in Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul, died by suicide on December 24. The news came as a shock to everyone and has sent a wave of grief across the industry. As fans are still in disbelief, it is reported that the late actress was depressed for a while. And now, Tunisha's last wish has been revealed and it has left everyone heartbroken.

Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Actress Tunisha Sharma Hangs Herself To Death On Sets Of Her Show

According to a report published in Bharat 24, Tunisha in her recent interview before her demise had revealed that she wants to back to her home in Chandigarh to celebrate Christmas and New Year. The actress admitted missing her family and friends in Chandigarh who used to pamper her and make her feel special. As Tunisha wanted to take her time off from the shoot, she also wanted to ring in her birthday on January 4 with her family. Well, as Tunisha's last wish was to spend some time with her family, it has certainly got the fans emotional.

TV Actress Tunisha Sharma Was Pregnant, Boyfriend Refused To Marry Her: Report

Meanwhile, Tunisha's last Instagram post has also been going viral on social media post her demise. According to media reports, Tunisha shared a beautiful pic from the sets of Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul wherein she was busy reading her script. Tunisha captioned the image as, "Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn't stop".

According to media reports, Tunisha was found hanging in Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul's lead actor Sheezan Khan's make up room. While she was rushed to the hospital immediately, Tunisha was declared brought dead. As there have been speculations about what made Tunisha take the drastic step, it is reported that the late actress was tensed about the fact that she was pregnant and her boyfriend had allegedly refused to marry her. As of now, the social media is abuzz with posts mourning Tunisha's demise.