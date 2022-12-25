Tunisha Sharma Had A Heated Argument With Rumoured Beau Sheezan Khan 5 Days Before Her Demise - Report

Tunisha Sharma is no more with us and a lot has been said and written about the late actress. According to media reports, the 20 year old actress, who was seen playing the lead role in Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul actress, was found hanging in co-star Sheezan Khan's make up room on the sets. The media reports suggested that Tunisha and Sheezan were dating for some time and that the actress was pregnant. And now a recent report has surfaced online which states that Tunisha and Sheezan had an ugly fight just days before her demise.

According to media reports, Tunisha and Sheezan had parted ways around 15 days ago and the actress was quite depressed about it. The reports also suggested that the late actress even had a heated argument with Sheezan 5 days before her demise and was quite depressed regarding the same. Although the exact reason behind Tunisha's drastic step is yet to be known, her mother had accused Sheezan of abetment to suicide. While an FIR was filed against him, the Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul actor has been arrested by the Wasai police as a case has been filed under section 306 of the IPC. He will be produced in the court soon.

Reportedly, although Sheezan is being questioned by the cops, the reason behind his fight with Tunisha is yet to be known. Meanwhile, his laptop and mobile phone has been sent for forensic investigation to retrieve the deleted data. On the other hand, the cops are also looking into Tunisha's phone data as well to know the cause of her fight and the reason behind her drastic step.

Meanwhile, as Tunisha's postmortem has been done in Mumbai's JJ Hospital, it is reported that her mortal remains will be handed over to her family soon. The media reports suggest that her last rites will be performed today in Mumbai's Mira Road crematorium. However, an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made.