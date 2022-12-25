    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tunisha Sharma’s Death Case: BJP Leader Ram Kadam Claims Love Jihad Angle Likely To Be Investigated

      By
      |
      BJP Leader Reacts To Tunisha Sharma’s Death

      Tunisha Sharma's death case has been all over the headlines today. The actress had died by suicide and her rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested for abetment to suicide. As the cops are investigating the case, BJP Leader Ram Kadam has claimed that love jihad angle will also be investigated in the matter.

      Comments

      MORE TUNISHA SHARMA NEWS

      Read more about: tunisha sharma
      Story first published: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 13:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 25, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X