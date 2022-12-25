Tunisha Sharma’s Death Case: BJP Leader Ram Kadam Claims Love Jihad Angle Likely To Be Investigated
oi-Ranpreet Kaur
Tunisha Sharma's death case has been all over the headlines today. The actress had died by suicide and her rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested for abetment to suicide. As the cops are investigating the case, BJP Leader Ram Kadam has claimed that love jihad angle will also be investigated in the matter.
Story first published: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 13:09 [IST]
