Sheezan Khan To Get Replaced By Tunisha Sharma’s Former Co-Star In Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul?

The untimely demise of TV actress Tunisha Sharma has shocked the whole nation. The 20-year-old TV star, who was playing the lead role in SAB TV's Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, reportedly committed suicide on December 24 by hanging herself on her show's set in the make-up room of co-star and boyfriend Sheezan Khan.

After Tunisha's death, her mother filed a police complaint against Sheezan in which she accused him of cheating and abetment of suicide. Since then, the actor has been in police custody. Since then, the show's fans were wondering about its future. However, they can now have a sigh of relief.

'My Mom Is The Kid In House': Tunisha Sharma's Last Interview Goes Viral, Her Bubbly Persona Leaves Fans Sad

As the investigation is currently going on, the makers of Ali Baba have reportedly found Sheezan Khan's replacement. Yes, you read that right! According to a Zoom Entertainment report, TV actor Abhishek Nigam. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, several reports state that he'll start shooting for the fantasy drama very soon.

For the unversed, he had shared screen space with Tunisha Sharma in SAB TV's Hero - Gayab Mode On. They also starred together in several music videos.

When Sheezan's Sisters Falaq, Shafaq Broke All Ties With Each Other & Spoke Openly About Their Strained Bond

As of now, there's no information about the actress who'll be stepping into the shoes of Tunisha Sharma. While it is indeed going to be hard for her fans, the show must go on.

WHO IS ABHISHEK NIGAM?

Abhishek Nigam made his TV debut with Big Magic's Akbar - Rakht Se Takht Ka Safar in 2017 and portrayed the titular role in it. Later, he went on to feature in Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi (Sony TV), Chandra Nandini (Star Plus), and Hero - Gayab Mode On (SAB TV). Elder brother of actor Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek also was a part of Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt.

Keep watching this space for more updates!