TV Actor Ankit Narang Gets Engaged To GF Valentina Chopra; See Pics

TV actor Ankit Narang, who is known for his amazing performances in shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Divya Drishti and many others, got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Valentina Chopra. Ankit recently shared some beautiful pictures with his fiancée on his Instagram handle.

While announcing his engagement with Valentina, Ankit Narang wrote, "Hitched & Stitched to this soul that is all nice, sweet yet fire and dynamite. My bamboozled you are a gem, stay the way you are. Be the jhalli that you are, with the lil frills of a Star. ❤️ I love you ❤️ #engaged."

In the above pictures, the newly engaged couple can be seen flaunting their engagement rings. Ankit is looking dapper in an olive-green shirt and white trousers. On the other hand, Valentina looks stunning in a pink dress.

Talking about Ankit Narang's fiancée, Valentina Chopra works as a in-house creative at Rajshri Productions. They have been dating each other for many years now.

Ankit kept his relationship secret for a long time. A few weeks ago, he shared a bunch of pictures with Valentina on his Instagram handle and they looked amazing together.

Talking about Ankit Narang, the actor has acted in shows such as Tum Dena Saath Mera, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Love By Chance, Bhaage re Mann, Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana and so on.

Filmibeat congratulates Ankit and Valentina on their engagement!