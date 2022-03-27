    For Quick Alerts
      Twist In Tale: A New Entry Will Lead To A Love Triangle In Rajan Shahi's 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'

      Rajan Shahi's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has generated a positive response from the audience with its unique story. The show revolves around two families who were once friends but turned foes due to an unfortunate incident. While the enmity between them continues, Kanha and Sayuri are always at loggerheads. The biggest shocker came to him when he learned that his elder brother Cheeru is in a relationship with Sayuri and he vows to separate them at any cost.

      While the forthcoming episodes are going to be quite dramatic with both the families getting to know about Sayuri and Cheers, a source revealed that the show will see a new entry very soon who will be paired opposite Kanha in the show. Rajan and his team at Director's Kut Productions are on the lookout for the girl.

      As the promos have already disclosed that Kanha will marry Sayuri, with a new actress on-board the show will see a love triangle between Kanha, Sayuri, and the new cast. Let's wait and see who this new entry will be and how will she add to the storyline.

      Produced under Director's Kut Productions, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa features Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Anuj Sachdeva, Kinshuk Vaidya, Sachin Tyagi, Pallavi Pradhan, Sucheta Khanna, Mehul Buch, Nayan Bhatt, Somesh Agarwal, Suruchi Adarkar, Rachi Sharma and Vaishnavi Ganatra. It airs on Star Bharat, Monday to Friday at 9 PM.

      Story first published: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 14:58 [IST]
      X