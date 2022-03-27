Twist In Tale: A New Entry Will Lead To A Love Triangle In Rajan Shahi's 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'

Rajan
Shahi's
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
has
generated
a
positive
response
from
the
audience
with
its
unique
story.
The
show
revolves
around
two
families
who
were
once
friends
but
turned
foes
due
to
an
unfortunate
incident.
While
the
enmity
between
them
continues,
Kanha
and
Sayuri
are
always
at
loggerheads.
The
biggest
shocker
came
to
him
when
he
learned
that
his
elder
brother
Cheeru
is
in
a
relationship
with
Sayuri
and
he
vows
to
separate
them
at
any
cost.
While
the
forthcoming
episodes
are
going
to
be
quite
dramatic
with
both
the
families
getting
to
know
about
Sayuri
and
Cheers,
a
source
revealed
that
the
show
will
see
a
new
entry
very
soon
who
will
be
paired
opposite
Kanha
in
the
show.
Rajan
and
his
team
at
Director's
Kut
Productions
are
on
the
lookout
for
the
girl.
As
the
promos
have
already
disclosed
that
Kanha
will
marry
Sayuri,
with
a
new
actress
on-board
the
show
will
see
a
love
triangle
between
Kanha,
Sayuri,
and
the
new
cast.
Let's
wait
and
see
who
this
new
entry
will
be
and
how
will
she
add
to
the
storyline.
Produced
under
Director's
Kut
Productions,
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
features
Shaheer
Sheikh,
Hiba
Nawab,
Anuj
Sachdeva,
Kinshuk
Vaidya,
Sachin
Tyagi,
Pallavi
Pradhan,
Sucheta
Khanna,
Mehul
Buch,
Nayan
Bhatt,
Somesh
Agarwal,
Suruchi
Adarkar,
Rachi
Sharma
and
Vaishnavi
Ganatra.
It
airs
on
Star
Bharat,
Monday
to
Friday
at
9
PM.