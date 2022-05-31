Udaariyaan Actor Karan V Grover To Get Married To GF Poppy Jabbal On June 1: Report

Karan V Grover, who is currently playing the role of Angad Maan in Udaariyaan is all set to get married to his girlfriend Poppy Jabbal. The duo has been dating each other for more than a decade now and has decided to take their relationship to the next level.

According to ETimes TV report, Karan and Poppy will be tying the knot in a low key affair. A source informed the portal, "Karan and Poppy are all set to tie the knot on June 1st. The wedding will take place in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of close family and friends. The wedding functions have already begun. Karan and Poppy's common friends Rai Laaxmi, Shama Sikander with husband James Milliron, Sonnalli Seygall will be attending the wedding and they have already left for the wedding. Karan and Poppy are tying the knot in a hush-hush wedding away from the hustle-bustle of city life. The couple will also be throwing a reception party."

Talking about their love story, Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal had met in a car parking area for the first time. After meeting again through common friends, they started dating each other. For the unversed, Karan was earlier in a relationship with FIR actress Kavita Kaushik. The duo were in a relationship for quite a long time.

Coming back to Karan V Grover, the actor has featured in several TV shows such as Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni, Who Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Teri Meri Love Stories, Lakhon Mein Ek, Hum Aapke Hain In Laws, Gulmohar Grands and so on.