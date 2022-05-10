Udaariyaan's Ankit Gupta On Shooting In London: We Had A Ball Of Time; I'm Eager To See Viewers' Reaction

Udaariyaan has been one of the top 10 shows on the TRP chart. Recently, the team flew to London to shoot for important sequences. Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Isha Malviya and Karan V Grover have been sharing pictures and videos from the London shoot. Recently, Ankit spoke with India-Forum about their experience of shooting in London.

Ankit said that when he heard about going abroad for the shoot, he couldn't initially believe. Now that they finished their London schedule, he said that he isn't feeling like shooting back in Mumbai, as it was that much fun.



Talking about his reaction of shooting abroad, the actor said that when he heard about it, he didn't believe it, as in the times wherein TV shows hardly survive in India, they got the opportunity to shoot at the exotic locations of London. He called it an achievement in itself. He added that they had a great schedule there which is reflecting on screen as well.

When asked if he expected that the show would go international, he said, "Not really. When you sign any show, you don't think so far off. The show has given me a lot of scope to perform, explore and present myself in the best way possible."

The actor said that they had fun working in London. He is eager to see the viewers' reaction.

Ankit concluded by saying, "We had a ball of a time in London. It was a lot of work and a lot fun as well. We used to work hard to finish the shoot on time and then party together. So much so that I'm not feeling like shooting back in Mumbai (laughs). Having said that, I'm eager to see the viewers' reaction to the intriguing on-going track and hope they enjoy as much as we enjoyed shooting for the same."