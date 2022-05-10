    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Udaariyaan's Ankit Gupta On Shooting In London: We Had A Ball Of Time; I'm Eager To See Viewers' Reaction

      By
      |

      Udaariyaan has been one of the top 10 shows on the TRP chart. Recently, the team flew to London to shoot for important sequences. Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Isha Malviya and Karan V Grover have been sharing pictures and videos from the London shoot. Recently, Ankit spoke with India-Forum about their experience of shooting in London.

      Ankit said that when he heard about going abroad for the shoot, he couldn't initially believe. Now that they finished their London schedule, he said that he isn't feeling like shooting back in Mumbai, as it was that much fun.

      Udaariyaan

      Talking about his reaction of shooting abroad, the actor said that when he heard about it, he didn't believe it, as in the times wherein TV shows hardly survive in India, they got the opportunity to shoot at the exotic locations of London. He called it an achievement in itself. He added that they had a great schedule there which is reflecting on screen as well.

      Udaariyaan

      When asked if he expected that the show would go international, he said, "Not really. When you sign any show, you don't think so far off. The show has given me a lot of scope to perform, explore and present myself in the best way possible."

      The actor said that they had fun working in London. He is eager to see the viewers' reaction.

      Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie & Naagin 6 Retain Their Places; Superstar Singer Replaces ParineetiiLatest TRP Ratings: Imlie & Naagin 6 Retain Their Places; Superstar Singer Replaces Parineetii

      TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Tops The Chart; Kumkum Bhagya & Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Re-EnterTRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Tops The Chart; Kumkum Bhagya & Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Re-Enter

      Ankit concluded by saying, "We had a ball of a time in London. It was a lot of work and a lot fun as well. We used to work hard to finish the shoot on time and then party together. So much so that I'm not feeling like shooting back in Mumbai (laughs). Having said that, I'm eager to see the viewers' reaction to the intriguing on-going track and hope they enjoy as much as we enjoyed shooting for the same."

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X