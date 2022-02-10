Udaariyaan's Ankit Gupta On If He Has Reservations Doing OTT: I Believe No Script In World Demands S*x

Ankit Gupta Reveals There Were Rumours Of Udaariyaan Getting Notice Due To Low TRPs

When asked if he imagined Udaariyaan would be such a big hit, the actor said that none of them imagined it. He thought that the show would run for two-three months and had left everything to God. He added that the show started with 0.9 TRP and dropped to 0.6. He added that there were even rumours that their show had got notice and if it didn't generate good numbers, it will be pulled off-air.

Ankita On Udaariyaan’s Ratings & Success

From there, he said that the show took off and grabbed 1.9 ratings and they kept doing better. He said that there was a time when they would pray that they should at least manage to get 1.5 to 1.6 ratings and they would sail through. But then, he added that there came a time when the show touched 3.1 and it was amazing.

The Actor Is Happy For Finally Getting His Due

The actor is enjoying the fame he is getting from the show and said that he is feeling amazing to be accepted by audiences and now he feels like he is getting his due. He revealed that when they go outdoor shooting, fans pass by and scream his screen name Fateh, and it feels amazing.

Ankita Gupta’s First Pay Cheque

Ankit revealed that his first pay cheque was of Rs 10,000. Before, he earned very little from call centre. He also revealed that he didn't even get salaries from two companies. So when he got his first pay cheque he was extremely happy and clueless as to how to spend the money as it was a huge deal for him.

Ankit On If He Has Reservations Doing OTT

Regarding OTT shows and if he had reservations doing bold or love making scenes, the actor said, "I've done a couple of OTT projects. I am open to the use of cuss words or action shows. I did whatever my character required. One thing I totally believe that no script in the world demands s*x. That is the one thing probably I won't do onscreen. That is my reservation, you won't see me making love on screen as I am not comfortable."

‘No Script In The World Demands S*x Except P8rn’

He concluded by saying, "I am fine with everything else. I feel as an actor I am naked and it is the maker's hand how he wants to mould me according to his script. As I said no script in the world demands s*x except p*rn (laughs). If I am strongly convinced about something I might give it a shot but otherwise I won't."