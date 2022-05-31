Udaariyaan Fame Karan V Grover Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Poppy Jabbal

Udaariyaan fame Karan V Grover has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Poppy Jabbal. The couple, who has been dating for the last 10 years, opted for an all-white ensemble for their wedding. Karan wore a white sherwani and pink turban while his ladylove wore a gorgeous white lehenga.

Both Karan and Poppy have now shared their wedding picture on social media, thus confirming the news. The actor, who tied the knot in Himachal Pradesh amid the mountains, was very hush-hush about his wedding ceremony.

The couple’s nuptials were a low-key affair with loved ones in attendance including industry friends like Shama Sikander, her husband James Milliron, Sonnalli Seygall and Raai Laxmi. It must be noted that they even shared videos from the wedding without disclosing any details and were seen having a blast.



According to various media reports, Karan and Poppy’s love story began when they first met in a car parking area and later they met again through some common friends. The duo soon started dating and their families were also aware of their relationship. In fact, Karan and Poppy have quite a lot in common and are often seen attending each other’s family functions and meeting common friends from the industry as well.

Kamya Panjabi Reveals She Left Behind An Envelope With Rs 1 Lakh Cash At A Pani Puri Stall In Indore

Udaariyaan Actor Karan V Grover To Get Married To GF Poppy Jabbal On June 1: Report

Karan V Grover has featured in many TV serials such as Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Teri Meri Love Stories, Lakhon Mein Ek, Hum Aapke Hain In Laws and Gulmohar Grand to name a few. The actor was earlier in a relationship with FIR actress Kavita Kaushik for quite a long time.