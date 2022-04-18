Udaariyaan's Karan V Grover Meets With An Accident; Reveals How He Got Through It

Udaariyaan actor Karan V Grover met with an accident before he left for London shoot. Tha actor revealed how he got throught it. Karan's beau Poppy Jabbal had shared the actor's picture and revealed he travelled despite the injury. She said he nevee complained and said that his commitment and passion are unparalleled.

Narrating the incident, Karan said that he met with a small accident on Delhi Panipat highway at around 2 am. He added that he managed to get a cab, find hospital and get himself treated. He feels that somewhere angels where looking after him.



Karan revealed that he has to take painkiller for a few days and is sure that he will recover soon.

The actor was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I met with a small accident on Delhi Panipat highway, it was around 2 in the morning and I was lucky enough to find a cab and then I googled near by hospital and found doctor who stitched me up in time. Somewhere angels where looking after me everybody who has given me love and blessings has totally protected me. I got lucky and when doctor told me that I will be done in 15-20 min and I have to take painkiller for few days. So I thought of reaching to airport and let if I reach on time for flight and if I don't, then see."

He added that he was feeling ok and felt that getting back to work would be the best way and fastest way for him to recover. He added that he got lucky again as he got flight and landed in London.

He concluded by saying, "And then informed everyone because of the time difference I thought everyone to wake up and then I give them the tragic news. But now no stress, I am fine and all is good, the production and everyone is taking care. The location is good and whether is good. I am 100 percent sure I will recover faster."