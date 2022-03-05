Udaariyaan's Karan V Grover Talks About Progressive Content On TV; Says 'Our Narrative Is More Traditional'

Karan V Grover has impressed fans with his amazing performance as Angad In Udaariyaan. The actor recently spoke about stereotypes that exist on television. He feels that television is not regressive, and they are showing progressive stories, which has narratives that are more traditional.

Regarding the content on television, the actor told India-Forums that they might show some conservativeness in terms of making, and it might happen that they show females wearing more Indian outfits, and that the husband and wife behave differently, but the actor asks people to name one show where the female does not win and loses instead. He said that he truly believe in this and questioned everyone having this concern. He asked people who are concerned about the content that whatever the struggle is, doesn't the female character come out as winner by the end!

Karan was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Every time she comes out a winner, how is that not progressive when a woman is winning? Actual regression is when we show a woman is losing and we show that her efforts, and hard work is not working. Between our jobs, when we talk about feminism, to equal rights, to whatever, when we talk about equality, it means having equal opportunities to do what you do, and when you do something, you should be credited for it, and that is happening."

He said that TV has maximum number for female protagonists, makers, directors, and it is showing stories to the heartline of India. He added that maybe people in cities like Delhi, Mumbai are watching OTT, and he is not denying that, but feels that their belief systems hasn't changes, as they still ask actors bytes about festivals like Karwa Chauth, and they aren't 100 years old. He asked how can people think that the content is regressive when the same Karwa Chauth is shown on TV.

Karan concluded by saying, "I don't think TV is regressive, it is very progressive, because no matter what, the women's hard work and commitment always wins. And, it only inspires women to take the right stand, or to take the most unified stand, wherever she takes a stand. Yes, our narrative is a lot more traditional but we are showing progressive line-up of shows."