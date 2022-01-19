Udaariyaan: Jasmin Aka Isha Reveals What Goes Into Getting Her Scenes Right; Says Ravi & Sargun Trusted Her

Udaariyaan has been creating a lot of buzz. The show that stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Isha Malviya and Karan V Grover in the lead roles, is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The show's story has been keeping the audiences hooked. Of late, the show witnessed a slight drop and makers are all set for a new twist to bring the show back to the top 5 slot!

The current track revolves around Jasmin conspiring something big to take revenge on Fateh and Tejo, while Fateh is trying his best to win Tejo's heart. The makers of the show recently released a new promo in which Jasmin is seen blackmailing Fateh's family to accept her as Virk's bahu. Meanwhile, Isha Malviya, who plays the role of Jasmin, has been praised for her performance in the show. The actress recently revealed what goes into getting her scene right and the best compliment she got!

Talking about how she prepares for the scene, she said, "When I go through my scripts, I laugh a lot and I cannot imagine her being like this, it is okay for Jasmine and there is no limit to her aggression and madness about revenge, and I consider Jasmine is only about variations and my expressions change really quickly and it is difficult but I manage. I really enjoy my character a lot. I wanted to play the Jasmine's character because it is fun, you get to play a lot, as she goes from aggression to love to crying in seconds."

Regarding the compliment, she received, she said that the creative praised her for commendable job. She added that when everyone else said she is a kid, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta (producers of the show) trusted her.

She concluded by saying, "My creative, Ankur sir, told me that what you are playing is commendable and no one else could have played Jasmine better and how she is going well. Ravi sir and Sargun ma'am also trusted in me, while everyone else said that she is a kid but they knew that I will kill it."