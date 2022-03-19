Udaariyaan: Priyanka Choudhary Aka Tejo Reveals Most-Emotional Scene; Talks About Her Bond With Ankit Gupta

Udaariyaan is one of the popular and most-loved shows on television. The show is one of the top 20 shows on the TRP chart. Viewers love all the characters in the show, especially those played by Priyanka Choudhary (Tejo), Ankit Gupta (Fateh), Isha Malviya (Jasmin) and Karan V Grover (Angad).

Recently, Priyanka revealed the most-emotional scene and also spoke about the bond she shares with her co-star Ankit.

Priyanka said that although all scenes are closest to her heart, the confrontation scene is her favourite.

The actress was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "All the scenes are closest to my heart and there have been many emotional moments but when Tejo confronts Fateh and Jasmine with that gun, really shook me from inside. I felt every inch of that betrayal from within and I must say that scene brought the best out of me. Other than that, all my scenes are intriguing. Tejo's sherni scenes will always stay close to my heart."

About her bond with Ankit, she revealed what she likes the most about him. The actress said that she can tell what mood he is in by seeing his facial expressions. She added that she likes his caring nature and calls him a simple sweet guy.

Priyanka concluded by saying, "I feel like I know him too well now, I can tell by his facial expressions what kind of a mood he is in if we fight I am the one that usually tries to make up, and coax things out of him, asking him what is wrong, but a habit of his or a quality that I really like is that he is very caring, he tries to put on a cool boy attitude but in reality, he is a very simple sweet guy."