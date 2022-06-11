Ulka Gupta Says She Was Typecast In Bollywood After Doing Simmba; Calls Ranveer Singh A Very Humble Actor

Ulka Gupta is one of the talented actresses in the industry. The actress became a household name with her show Jhansi Ki Rani and was seen in several TV shows. She has also done films in Telugu and Hindi. She was last seen in Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba in which she played Ranveer's brother. Currently, she is seen in Banni Chow Home Delivery as Banni. The show also stars Pravisht Mishra.

Recently, Ulka revealed that although she was noticed, how she was typecast in Bollywood post Simmba, in which she was seen as Ranveer Singh's sister. She also spoke about Ranveer Singh.

When the actress was asked about her experience doing the film and if she is doing any films, she was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Well, honestly, I was quite happy with my role in the movie and people noticed me. But I was quite type-cast post the project and people started calling me for similar roles that of a hero's sister which I wasn't keen on doing."

Ulka revealed why she took up TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery and mentioned that she wanted to take up meatier roles and when Banni... came her way, she found it as a very strong and relevant character and thus she grabbed the opportunity.

Speaking about her experience of working with Ranveer Singh, the actress revealed how he encouraged her when she got nervous while doing climax scene. She called him a very humble actor.

She concluded by saying, "Ranveer Sir has been a very humble actor. I remember I had the climax scene as my first shot and I was visibly nervous but Ranveer sir told me that I'll be able to rock it and we managed to give a one take scene, post which sir complimented me on doing the scene well. I remember, he'd bumped into me while I was working out. He came up to me and helped me in my workout. I also have fond memories of assisting Rohit Shetty on the initial days of the shoot. All and all, it was a very enriching and fulfilling experience."