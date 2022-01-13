Umar Riaz Becomes The Most Tweeted Contestant Ever In The History Of Bigg Boss; Crosses 17 Million Tweets

Bigg Boss 15 contestant and Asim Riaz's elder-brother Umar Riaz is indeed setting the internet on fire, all thanks to his fans for showering immense love on him. Let us tell you, Umar got evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house for his violent behaviour. Well, his elimination indeed shocked his fans aka 'Umar Riaz Army' as they felt that it was injustice with their favourite contestant.

Umar Riaz fans feel that he was not the only one who got violent inside the house. They also criticised Bigg Boss makers as well as the host of the show, Salman Khan for targeting Umar. Not only fans, but several celebs declared Umar Riaz as the public winner. They even trended the line 'PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ' on Twitter.

Because of the fans' love and support for Umar Riaz, the surgeon-model has become the most tweeted contestant ever in the history of Bigg Boss. Yes, you read that right! Umar Riaz has just crossed 17 million tweets on Twitter, which is indeed a big record in the history of the Salman Khan show. Well, Umar Riaz fans can't stop gushing over his big achievement, as they started congratulating him on Twitter. Let's have a look at the tweets-

roy15_stuti "Humara WINNER kaisa ho!! THE UMAR RIAZ JAISA HO!!!. LOTS OF LOVE TO UMAR.. WE R MISSING U CHAMP. CONGRATULATIONS UMAR..GOD APKO BOHUT TARAKI DE.. PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ #UmarRiaz." Arshia84407846 "Yyyy congrats lets go for 20M ... PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ #UmarRiaz." Akkkuuu4 "Umar is love. I can feel the power !! IT'S OUR IMMENSE LOVE FOR UMAR. #UmarRiaz PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ." AkshayB63800840 "20M record of worldwide engagements 17M record of highest tweets for any celebrity in history of the world 34k unique authors participated in the trend. 84.6K live viewers in first insta live after coming from bb house that too with audio issues #UmarRiaz PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ." AwaraPa41942458 "We Did 17.1M tweets in 5 days. Yes we took 5 days to creat a new record. This 5 days shows our love our dedication to our idol realumarriaz. Guys don't do anywhere . We need to hype Umar . Avi ta party Suru hui Hain. #UmarArmy #UmarRiaz Umar ki Asli journey Avi Suru hui Hain."

(Social media posts are unedited)