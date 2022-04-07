Umar Riaz Comes To Rashami Desai’s Rescue As His Fans Slam Her For Talking About His Personal Life

As we all know, Rashami Desai's comments on Umar Riaz's personal life didn't go down well with his fans. For the unversed, many people thought that they are dating each other. However, the actress told a leading portal that they are just good friends and Umar might be dating someone else. Well, her statement indeed left UmRash fans heartbroken.

Umar Riaz fans started bashing Rashami Desai on Twitter for talking publicly about his personal life. Miffed with their reactions, the Naagin 6 actress urged Mumbai Police and Cyber Crime Department to take action against the social media miscreants. She tweeted, "@MahaCyber1 @cyber @MumbaiPolice my pets request plz look in to the matter because ther are harming me and my family image and it's the actual fandom or on purpose m getting harassment. My family is getting dragged and it's a harassment @MumbaiPolice @CybercrimeCID." (sic)

Guys everyone need to relax. Me and rashmi both are good friends. I want you all to respect that. You guys have been showering us so much love, so this negativity is not required. Plz spread love and not hatred. 🙏#umararmy #Rashamians — Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) April 6, 2022

Rashami Desai's tweet went viral on social media. Now, Umar Riaz has urged his fans not to troll Rashami for her statement. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Guys everyone needs to relax. Me and rashmi both are good friends. I want you all to respect that. You guys have been showering us (with) so much love, so this negativity is not required. Plz spread love and not hatred."

Let us tell you, Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz came close in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They already knew each other through Asim Riaz, as he is a friend of the Uttaran actress since Bigg Boss 13. Umar and Rashami were seen taking a stand for each other in the Salman Khan show. When Umar was evicted from the show, Rashami had broken down in tears. At that moment, everyone thought that they are very much serious about each other and are more than friends. But sadly, they are not!