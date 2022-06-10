Umar Riaz Meets Vidhi Pandya After Bigg Boss 15; Actress Calls Him A ‘Wonderful Host’

Vidhi Pandya and Umar Riaz were the contestants of Bigg Boss 15. The duo shared an amazing bond in the house, and after Vidhi's sudden elimination, Umar missed her badly. After the show, everyone got busy with their respective projects. Amidst all, Vidhi Pandya and Umar Riaz recently managed to meet each other despite having busy work schedules.

Vidhi Pandya, who is currently seen in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, recently had a candid conversation with India Forums, in which she spilt the beans about her reunion with Umar Riaz. While speaking about the planning of their reunion, the actress said, "We really had a good time. The two of us had been planning to meet up for quite some time now. However, both of us have been busy with work. I am doing a daily soap now and I hardly get an off. Today when I got an off, I took the initiative and asked Umar if we could meet, well he agreed. I have to tell you; Umar was a really good host. We were together for almost 2-2 and a half hours and he kept asking me if I wanted to eat anything, or if he should make some pancakes."

While spilling the beans about their meeting, Vidhi Pandya revealed that they spoke about their good memories from the Bigg Boss 15 house. They spoke a lot. She further stated that she would love to work with Umar in future. She said, "Umar has been a lovely friend to me. And the two of us are really grateful to everyone to shower us with so much love."

Talking about Vidhi Pandya's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, it also stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Alka Kaushal, Avantika Hundal, Rutu Chauhan, Vishal Gandhi and many others in key roles.