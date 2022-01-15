Umar Riaz On His Viral Tweet On Sidharth Shukla: I Never Said He Should Be Removed From The Show

Umar Riaz, who was a strong contestant in the Bigg Boss 15 house, was eliminated on the basis of public voting as he got physical witb hid co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. After his eviction, a few of them, especially Sidharth Shukla's fans, shared his previous tweet that he made on the late actor when he was in the Bigg Boss 13 house and had a tiff with Asim Riaz.

Umar had tweeted, "Lets get this started. Bigboss cannot promote this kind of behaviour on national television. Time and again sid has pushed asim. We want justice for asim!" The tweet recently went viral on social media and fans called Umar's eviction 'karma'. Now, Umar has reacted to the same and said that he never said that he (Sidharth) should be removed from the show. He only wanted Bigg Boss to give some punishment to him (Sid).

Umar was quoted by TOI as saying, "I agree that I had said that Sidharth pushing Asim wasn't right, but I never said that he should be removed from the show. Whenever people asked me, I used to say that he should be given some punishment in the house itself."

He agreed to the fact that it is tough to stay calm, given what happens inside the house. He said, "It is difficult to control your emotions in this house."

Meanwhile, Umar is extremely disappointed with his eviction and wonders how it's junta's verdit, as he got to know about the love that people have been showering on him after he was out from the Bigg Boss 15 house.