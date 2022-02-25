Umar Riaz To Team Up With His Bestie Karan Kundrra; Says ‘Something Is Coming Up, Fans Will Love It’

Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra met in the Bigg Boss 15 house and became best friends. Their fans often shower love on the duo as they never miss any chance to flaunt their 'dosti' on social media. After the show, Karan Kundrra had shared a video of his meeting with Umar Riaz at his house in Mumbai.

Umar and Karan fans are eager to see them together on screen. And guess what, Umar Riaz recently hinted about his collaboration with Karan Kundrra. In conversation with India Forums, Umar said, "With Karan, we are shooting something later this month. So fans will see us together in something, I won't say what, but yes fans will see us. It's not a music video, and people saw us dancing but something is coming up and we are all together, Karan is there, and fans will love it, I am sure." Let us tell you, Umar was recently seen in a music video 'Mera Suffer'.

Umar Riaz further stated that he met Karan quite a few times after Bigg Boss 15. He clarified that he has met only those who were there for him. Apart from that, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant also revealed that Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia and Karan Kundrra have been wanting to take a trip to Goa.

While shedding light on the same, Umar Riaz said, "We've been making plans to go on a vacation to Goa, but it's work time and something on the other keeps coming in but we stay nearby so we keep hopping into each other, he passes by my building and asks me to meet him and we go on a ride, and that's how it's been going on."

A few days ago, Umar Riaz had attended Afsana Khan's wedding in Punjab. Apart from him, BB 15 contestants such as Donal Bisht, Rakhi Sawant and others were also present at the wedding.