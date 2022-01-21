Umar Riaz Says What Tejasswi Says About Him Doesn't Matter To Him; Adds 'She'll Never Matter To Me In My Life'

Umar Riaz developed a good bond with Karan Kundrra in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The latter is often seen missing him in the house. Apart from Umar and Karan's friendship, the doctor's not so good bond with Karan's girlfriend too grabbed headlines. The actress also accused Umar of bitc**** about her 24/7 in the show.

Recently, when Umar was asked about the same, he said that Tejasswi's opinions about him don't matter him and added that she will never matter to him in his life. He also said that although initially he didn't have any problem with her, he had issues when her behaviour changed. He also added that he doesn't consider her as his friend.



Umar was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "To be honest, what Tejasswi says about me doesn't affect me at all. Because I don't consider her my friend. If my people Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia or Rashami Desai say something about me that will really affect me or hurt me. But honestly, what Tejasswi has to say about me honestly doesn't matter to me. She never mattered to me in the game and will never matter to me in my life too."

He further explained since when and why he started having issue with Tejasswi.

He added, "I never had any personal problems with Tejasswi and in fact we bonded quite well initially. I supported her and took her to the VIP room and that time she was not even my friend, I did it because she was Karan Kundrra's girlfriend. For me a friend's friend is my friend. But when her behaviour started changing I had problems with her. When she got a few powers her attitude changed. I was very humble and down to earth but she changed drastically and talked to others with authority and I did not appreciate this. I felt everyone was equal in the show and just because I have a VIP tag it doesn't mean I need to get rude with people."

Umar said that he always visualised standing on the stage with Salman Khan holding his hand on the finale night, but his dream shattered when he was evicted. Although he called his eviction unfair, he said that he feels blessed to have people who supported him in such large numbers on social media.