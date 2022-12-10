Uorfi Javed Has A Pallu Drop Moment At Mumbai Airport, People Call It An ‘Insult To Saree’; See Video

Uorfi Javed, the much-debated and trolling internet sensation, is once again in the news for her latest airport fashion faux pas. Uorfi was photographed leaving the Mumbai airport in a low-waisted, lightweight floral saree. The Bigg Boss OTT fame actress was being papped at the Mumbai airport and a strong gust of wind made her lose control of her saree's pallu causing it to drop. Uorfi was quick to pick up her pallu and pose for the cameras, but this faux pas has caused an outrage on social media.

This caused many internet users to question and criticise Uorfi's sense of dressing. Taking a dig at her saree game, a user wrote, "Aaj kuch dhang ka pehna hai madam ne." Another user said that her way of wearing it was an insult to the saree. One user questioned, "doesn't she have a safety pin or she has made a dress out of the pins." While another said, "Urfi needs a good stylist as she fails to realise the difference between fashion game and fashion disaster."

Watch Uorfi Javed's video below:-

It seems like Uorfi is now accustomed to receiving backlash and being incessantly trolled for her dressing choices; she doesn't care about the comments and continues to experiment with new styles and trends. The former Bigg Boss OTT star recently called out a group of teenagers who have been harassing her, constantly calling and abusing her. She took to her Instagram Stories and said that this group of 10 kids also has a leader who might be the person to start all this. She also shared screenshots of the boy's Instagram profile, including his friends who have been abusing her continuously.

Adding that she has no idea how these teenagers got her number, she also questioned what is wrong with today's generation and how they get involved in such disgusting things as abusing and calling someone without any purpose. Sharing the screenshots on her Instagram account, Urfi wrote, "This kid and his 10 friends have been calling me nonstop (I have been using the same number for 10 numbers, I don't know from where did they get it). They are calling and abusing me. What is wrong with kids these days? Harassing me for no reason! I am going to file a police complaint against the 10 of them but if anyone knows their parents, let me know. I'll reward you!"

Meanwhile, she was also involved in a verbal spat with author Chetan Bhagat, who called her a "distraction to the youth." In response, Uorfi Javed called him a "pervert" and slammed him for "blaming" the female gender and not owning up to his shortcomings.