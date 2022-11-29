‘Show This To Your Daughters’ Uorfi Javed’s Strong Reply To Chahatt Khanna; Asks Her To Stop Blaming Women

TV actress Uorfi Javed, who is currently seen as a participant in MTV Splitsvilla X4, often grabs eyeballs for her bold and unique outfits.

She made headlines after Chetan Bhagat recently mentioned her name and stated that youth these days spend a lot of time on social media. He said, "On one side, there is a youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Uorfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets."

Irked by his comment, Uorfi took to social media and slammed the author for unnecessarily dragging her into the conversation. On Instagram, she wrote, "Men like him will always blame the women than accept their own shortcomings. Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behavior of men is so 80s Mr. Chetan Bhagat."

She also shared the old screenshots of Chetan's alleged old chats with a journalist which went viral during the #MeToo movement in India. In a recent interview, TV actress Chahatt Khanna came out in the author's support for calling Uorfi a 'distraction' for the youngsters.

Chahatt said, "Chetan Bhagat is very well-known and a well-respected person. I am happy that people have started speaking up. People have started opposing it. I just had read one line that she is a distraction for youth. Woh toh bahot ache shabdon mein kaha hai. Usse bhi kai zyada badi cheezein hai jo she has been doing. But theek hai to each its own. I think uski tareef ho gayi hai ek tareeke se. Girls want to be a distraction. Bahot mild tareeke se taareef ki hai toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch bola hai."

As expected, Uorfi isn't the one who'll spare people who speak against her. Taking to social media, the viral sensation gave a befitting reply to the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress and asked her to stop blaming women for men's actions.

Taking to Instagram stories, Uorfi slammed Chahatt and wrote, "Tomorrow when your daughters grow up and if ever a man harasses them because of their clothes, remember this statement you gave about me then in the future. Show this to your daughters! Opposing what I put on my body? Hate is consuming you. Stop blaming women for men's actions. Chetan Bhagat is not a respected person, he messaged women half of age asking them for sexual favours (I uploaded the chats too). You're literally degrading your entire gender cause you are so consumed with the hate you have for me. You don't hate me cause I wear short clothes, cause you do too. You have lingerie pictures on Instagram. You just hate me cause you don't get the same attention. Facts only. Now please stop using my name for publicity! You know it yourself, if you don't use my name - none of these media pages will post about you!"

That's not all! She also took an indirect dig at Chahatt's rumoured involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and further said, "I am so sorry. I forgot...Respectful like you, who goes to Tihar jail to meet the prisoners inside to take gifts, Gucci bags, and money from them. That's very respectful, I must say."

We wonder how Chahatt would react to Uorfi's reply.