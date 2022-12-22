Urfi Javed Aka Uorfi’s Educational Qualifications Will Surely Leave You Surprised
Viral sensation Urfi Javed, who has now changed her name to Uorfi Javed, recently won hearts with her short stint in Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone's MTV Splitsvilla X4.
While she has been a part of several popular TV shows, Uorfi rose to fame after participating in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar and never looked back.
She now owns a huge fan following and often makes headlines thanks to her bold & unique fashion choices. While people have also lodged complaints against her but she surely knows to live life on her own terms.
However, she struggled a lot to make a name for herself. Did you know how much she has studied? Let's look at her educational qualifications here.
Uorfi Javed Early Life
Born in Lucknow, Urfi and her sisters went through a lot under their dad's parenting. Her father was a conservative man who left the family when she was just 17 years old. While her mother is a very religious woman, she never forced her religion on Urfi.
Urfi’s School Education
According to reports, Urfi completed her schooling at City Montessori School in Lucknow.
Urfi Javed’s College Degree
After exiting school, the stunner went to Lucknow's Amity University and earned a graduate degree in Mass Communication.
Work Experience Of Urfi Javed
Before making her mark in the entertainment industry, Urfi Javed aka Uorfi reportedly worked as an intern at the studio of a Delhi-based designer.
Urfi Javed’s Struggle
In an old interview, Urfi Javed talked about her struggles and revealed that her family was not in favour of her entering showbiz or even being a fashion designer. However, she fought against the odds and even took small roles in TV shows during her initial days.
Urfi Javed’s TV Career
On the career front, Urfi made his TV debut in 2016 with Sony TV's Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and later featured in shows like Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.