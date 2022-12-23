Urfi Javed ASKS ‘Why in My DMs’ After Hockey Player Thanks Dubai For Her Detention

Bigg Boss OTT fame and social media influencer Urfi Javed's detention by Dubai police recently made the rounds on social media. It was reported that Urfi was detained and interrogated by Dubai cops for wearing revealing outfits while shooting a video in a public place. Soon, the news went viral on the internet, and netizens began celebrating and thanking the Gulf nation. They also requested that they keep Urfi there for as long as they can.

However, Urfi Javed on Thursday clarified that she was not detained by Dubai police. She also added that cops did come to the sets of her shoot, but it was not for her clothes but for some location issue. In the midst of this, Indian hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki commented on the same, and Urfi has now responded. A paparazzo account shared Urfi's video, where she is seen behind a fake prison and mocks those happy about her getting detention.

Though some hailed Urfi Javed's trolling of her haters, hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki dropped a comment saying, "Thank you Dubai. Please keep her forever. Kind regards." The comment didn't go well with the actress, and she shared a screenshot of Yuvraj's comment and shared it on her Instagram Stories. Giving a befitting reply, Urfi wrote, "Got so much problem with my clothes but still be in my DMs."

She further commented, "Oh btw still got the screenshots of the messages you sent me and 99999 other girls." In conclusion, she said, "Hockey pe dhyan de na!"

Urfi Javed addressed the reports about being detained by Dubai police for wearing a revealing outfit in a public place and clarified that the local police arrived on the sets of the shoot due to some miscommunication by her team. Speaking to a media portal, Urfi said in a statement that "The police had arrived to stop the shoot because of some issues at the location. There was a time till when we were allowed to shoot as it was a public place, the production team didn't extend the timing, hence we had to leave. It had nothing to do with my clothes at all. We shot the remaining part the next day so it was all sorted."

On the work front, Urfi is currently a contestant on the reality show Splitsvilla X4, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on Netflix, and Rithvik Dhanjani's Datebaazi, where they will be seen sharing their dating experiences.

