Urfi Javed Calls Rahul Vaidya ‘Sexist Hypocrite’; Criticises His New Song Naughty Balam

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has been making headlines with her unique fashion sense. She often gets trolled on social media for her bold dressing sense. A few days ago, Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya took a dig at Urfi by tweeting that people could start posting nudes in the name of fashion.

And now, Urfi Javed has attacked Rahul Vaidya after the release of his new music video 'Naughty Balam'. In the song, Rahul can be seen romancing Nyra Banerjee, who is wearing a swimsuit. Well, Urfi Javed was in no mood to spare Vaidya as she shared a glimpse of the teaser of his song on her Instagram stories.

She wrote, "Sexualising a woman's body for your benefit but when she chooses to sexualise it herself and wear and post whatever she wants it bothers people! #hypocricy." In another story, she further added, "I used to love rahul vaidya so much as a singer but dayummm! You lost all respect! You're a sexist hypocrite."

Well, looks like Urfi Javed was completely miffed with Rahul Vaidya's sarcastic dig at her. For the unversed, he had tweeted, "I saw a photo today on Instagram. My wife sent it to me. And mark my words "In the coming years people will start posting nudes in the name of fashion or trend"! Save this tweet for evidence. 🐒 God bless us."

After his tweet, Urfi Javed had told paps, "Industry mere baap ki thodi hai (My father doesn't own the industry)." Apart from Rahul, Urfi had also slammed designer Farah Khan Ali for criticising her dressing sense. We must say, Urfi Javed is not in the mood to spare anyone who comments on her fashion sense.