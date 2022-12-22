Urfi Javed Clears The Air About Being Arrested By Dubai Police, Claims They Came But Not For Her Clothes

Social media influencer Uorfi Javed, who gained popularity with her stint with Bigg Boss OTT, went on to act in a few hit television shows, such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, among others. She is always in the news for her bizarre and DIY clothing outings and has gotten into several controversies for the same. Even though she gets brutally trolled for wearing skimpy clothes, Urfi never deferred from doing what she wanted and giving her unfiltered opinions.

And again, the actress has been said to be in legal trouble because of her clothes. It was reported that Urfi was detained by Dubai police for wearing a revealing outfit while shooting a video in a public place and was also interrogated. However, the actress has finally spoken out about the matter.

Earlier, it was reported that Urfi Javed had flown to the United Arab Emirates for the shoots of her upcoming works. But she had gotten into trouble after Dubai cops arrived on her shoot sets because of the revealing clothes she had worn. The 24-year-old reality star has now clarified that the police did arrive at her shooting sets, but it was not for her outfits.

Speaking to a Zoom portal, Urfi Javed said, "The police had arrived to stop the shoot because of some issues at the location. There was a time till when we were allowed to shoot as it was a public place, the production team didn't extend the timing, hence we had to leave. It had nothing to do with my clothes at all. We shot the remaining part the next day so it was all sorted."

Urfi Javed has been embroiled in controversies multiple times and has also been heavily criticised because of her clothing choices. Earlier, she got into a verbal spat with Farah Khan Ali, who made comments on her fashion, and recently, Urfi also slammed Chetan Bhagat for making a remark on her, saying that she is a distraction for the youth. Furthermore, she has also received several rape and death threats on social media for the clothes she wears.

In an interview with Indian Express, Uorfi Javed discussed her love of fashion, saying that she has always been bold and liked to dress well, which her family did not approve of. "To be honest, I love dressing up. I have always wanted to be a fashionable actor. I am usually well-dressed. As for trying to flaunt a happy image, well, I am always honest. So I end up crying, getting angry even on camera. I take no pressures," she added.