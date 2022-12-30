Thand Se Toh Dariye: Urfi Javed Covers Herself With Only Jewellery, Gets Trolled For Diamond Dress

Urfi Javed video: If you think that you have seen everything from Urfi Javed's arsenal, you are mistaken. Ahead of New Year 2023, the reality TV star shared a new Instagram clip where she can be seen covering herself only with jewellery. She flaunted her diamond dress in style as she showcased her toned body while striking a pose for the camera.

URFI JAVED NEW VIDEO GOES VIRAL

On Friday (December 30), the Bigg Boss OTT contestant made waves on social media as she flaunted her toned body in a new video. Guess what? She took things a notch higher by experimenting with a skirt and covered herself with only heavy ornaments. Well, only Urfi can pull such a bold attire with ease.

The TV diva oozed swag and confidence as she looked at the camera, giving the fans a glimpse of her new fashion experiment.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR URFI JAVED?

On the professional front, Urfi is currently seen in MTV Splitsvilla 14. She has grabbed eyeballs with her feud with Sakshi Dwivedi in the reality show, which is hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone. From name-calling to personal digs, Urfi Javed and Sakhsi Dwivedi have locked horns with each other in the new season of Splitsvilla.

Urfi recently jetted off to Azerbaijan for the shoot of her upcoming project. She has kept the details about the assignment her wraps, not sharing anything about it on social media.

