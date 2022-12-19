Urfi Javed Diagnosed With Laryngitis In Dubai. Here's All You Need To Know About Disease

Urfi Javed, who has been grabbing eyeballs with her fashion experiments, has been diagnosed with Laryngitis. The reality TV star shared a video from a hospital in Dubai to inform fans about her health issue. On Sunday (December 18), she posted a clip on social media to reveal that she has been diagnosed with the ailment.

The Bigg Boss OTT contestant shared an update about her health, revealing that she was only recovering from an ailment during half of her Dubai trip. While she kept the fans engaged by posting pictures and videos from the UAE, she continued to battle with the disease.

As she posted the video from the hospital, the doctor advised her to not speak as it could affect her condition.

WHAT IS LARYNGITIS? ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

According to Mayoclinic.org, Laryngitis is an inflammation of the voice box (larynx) from overuse. It can also be caused by irritation or some infection. The disease can be both acute or chronic, as per reports.

The main cause of inflammation is a virus. There are other types of infection including fungal and bacterial. One must keep in mind that poor vocal hygiene can also cause inflammation of the vocal cords.

HOW LONG DOES LARYNGITIS LAST?

The conditions gets better in majority of the cases without treatment in a week. One has to note that the symptoms can start suddendely and get worse within two or three days.

LARYNGITIS TREATMENT

One can get better by opting for self-care measures including voice rest, humidifying the air and also drinking enough fluids. One should consult the doctor after getting diagnosed with Larygngitis.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR URFI JAVED?

The 25-year-old is currently seen in MTV Splitsvilla 14 as a special wildcard contestant. She has hogged all the limelight, courtesy of her fight with Sakshi Dwivedi. From name-calling to taking digs, the two contestants have been engaged in a verbal spat in the popular reality show.

Although she has not announced her next project, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star has made waves with her videos in Dubai. She donned a salwar suit while going on a beach in the city, leaving the fans surprised.

Urfi, who now spells her name as Uorfi Javed, also posed topless while striking a pose for the camera in her hotel room. The actress created ripples with her bold avatar, sending the internet into a tizzy.

We wish Urfi Javed a speedy recovery.

