Urfi Javed Goes Topless For A New Video, Holds Big Seashells To Cover Her Chest | Watch

25-year-old social media sensation and model, Urfi Javed, is currently enjoying her vacation in Goa. Javed is someone who doesn't give a second thought before baring in front of the cameras. She keeps the internet busy with her bold and bizarre clothing and often gets trolled for revealing too much. The social media star on Saturday (October 8) dropped a bold video of hers in which she again bared it all and went topless.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the Bigg Boss OTT star can be seen sitting on a couch wearing a peach-coloured bottom. She can be seen holding two big seashells in her hands and covering her chest with them. The model styled her look by keeping the makeup subtle and tying her hair in a high ponytail. She recently changed her name on Instagram to Uorfi.

The actress looked fresh as dew as she posed, smiling and soaking up some sun under the huge palm tree. She captioned her post, "Wear anything but clothes." See video here

The pap-favourite is known for her out-of-the-box dressing and her strangest fashion sense, which often grabs the eyeballs. Earlier, the star was seen nude and also shared a few photographs from her photoshoot. In the pictures, Urfi can be seen holding a transparent glass sheet with her hands in the front and hiding her body with the yellow paint on the glass. Check her post here

She recently bashed the makers of Bigg Boss 16 for inviting Me Too accused filmmaker Sajid Khan as one of the season's contestants. She took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Big boss why would you do that ? When you support sexual predators , you're actually telling them that it's ok what we they've done. These men need to know this behaviour is not okay and they cannot get away with it !"

She continued, "Stop working with sexual predators !!! It's not controversial , it's just disgraceful! Sajid khan never apologised for what he did! Imagine what the girls he harassed must be feeling ? So you don't really have to worry cause even if you harass multiple women you will still get to be on the biggest show on India !! Controversy k Iiye aap har cheez thode support karenge ! #colors stop supporting sexual predators."