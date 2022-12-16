Urfi Javed Hails Mumbai Police For Acting Swift Against Ex-Broker Who Threatened To Kill Her

Television actress and reality show personality Urfi Javed has always been on the receiving end for her bold and over-the-top clothing choices. The actress is often spotted travelling in Mumbai city in revealing outfits and gets brutally trolled for the same. However, all that doesn't bother her, as she is unshaken by the harsh criticism that comes her way. Apart from social media trolling and criticism, Urfi has multiple police complaints against her and frequently receives threats on social media.

Most recently, the former Bigg Boss OTT star disclosed that she has been receiving rape and death threats from a broker. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a few screenshots and revealed that her former broker has been constantly texting her in a threatening tone. And now, Urfi took to her Instagram Stories to thank the Mumbai police for taking the matter seriously.

"So within one hour of this tweet, my FIR has been registered while I'm in Dubai! Hats off to Mumbai police. Simply the best!" Urfi wrote on her Instagram Story and tagged Mumbai police as well. Uorfi is now enjoying her vacation in Dubai and has been sharing glimpses of her stay.

Talking about the broker's threats, Uorfi shared a series of screenshots earlier and wrote, "so this man was my broker 3 years back, he randomly started messaging me. He even called me and threatened to rape and kill me. This is a known man. Now you see the problem with people like HIndustani Bhau, its because of that man threatening me even randos think they can call and threaten to rape me and kill me because of what I put on my body."

She further shared the broker's picture and mentioned that the man is not in India, otherwise she would have filed a complaint about him with the police. She then went on to add that men think it's okay to call her and threaten to kill and rape her. She then gave advice to all the women out there, saying that today it's her, but tomorrow it could be anyone. "Let me tell you ladies, today its me they are trying to control. When they are done with me, it'll be you. It's the control that they want."

She then concluded by saying that she doesn't really give a fu**k about such threats and added that a lot more than just calls are required to actually scare her.