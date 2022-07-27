Urfi Javed On FIR Against Ranveer Singh's Bold Photoshoot: When A Woman Faces Backlash, Why Do They Disappear

Ranveer Singh's bold photoshoot for a magazine cover has grabbed headlines. Several actors have reacted to the same. However, recently a complaint was filed with Mumbai Police against the actor for 'hurting women's sentiments'. Urfi Javed AKA Uorfi has reacted to the same and has questioned women NGOs where and why do they disappear when women face backlash, and where were they when she was getting grilled for the kind of clothes she wears!

Reacting to Ranveer's FIR, Urfi was quoted by Aajtak.in as saying, "I think, all these NGOs who are claiming that Ranveer has hurt the sentiments of women need to be reminded that when a woman faces such backlash, at that time, where and why do they disappear? A woman faces even double of what he is getting so why have they sprung up from the oblivion suddenly now? Where were they when I was getting grilled for the kind of clothes I wear?"

Meanwhile, recently Urfi had shared a reel and a few pictures, which were compared to Ranveer's bold photoshoot. In the reels, she was seen covering her assets with rose petals while in a few pictures that she shared on her Instagram stories, she was seen posing in a mustard bralette and covering one of her assets with hand.Also, recently, she shared a few snapshots of her pictures and Ranveer's bold photoshoot and slammed Ranveer's supporters for comparing her pictures with actor's bold picture. She captioned the picture as, "If this photoshoot is hurting sentiments then, why these photoshoots of Urfi Javed is not hurting sentiments??? If something is wrong for one gender then it should be declared wrong for other gender too."

Her caption further read, "People can support Ranveer without bringing me in between, also everyone who is forgetting here, I've been trolled mercilessly, Slut shamed, given rape threats, death threats for everything and anything. Everyone stop acting like the world has been nice to me, I've endured my part of abuses, trolling and what not. If a stupid Ngo decides to file a case against Ranveer, why y'all taking it out on me? This again shows the hypocrisy. Sick my ****."