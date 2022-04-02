Urfi Javed Reveals Casting Director Told Her To Do THIS To Survive In The Industry

Bigg Boss OTT fame and actress Urfi Javed has always been in the news for her over-the-top yet creative fashion sense. She has often been trolled by netizens for her choices of clothes. Well, Urfi is known for her outspoken nature, and her latest statement would leave her fans in shock.

Recently, in conversation with ETimes TV, Urfi Javed revealed that a casting director had told her that she should work in only adult web series as she won't get good work. He told her that the industry would not accept her at all, because her image is very bad. After receiving such advice, she clearly told the casting guy that she is not comfortable doing intimate scenes.

The actress said, "I straight away told him that I am not going to do intimate scenes as I am not comfortable. I've made it very clear. Just because the type of clothes I wear, doesn't judge me that I will do all those things. Not that I am judging anyone it's just that I am not comfortable doing intimate scenes. This thing that people are relating my image on social me with my personal life is so fuc*** wrong. I don't know what's wrong with people. Educated people are doing this, they themselves do everything but they have a problem with me doing it. As you can see, I am not doing any acting work because of this mentality."

Urfi said that she feels bad that people judge her over her fashion sense. She also revealed that she was offered intimate and bold stuff in the past, but she refused to do the same. Apart from that, many netizens also call her anti-Muslim, however, the actress said that she doesn't follow any religion and people shouldn't force her to follow a religion.

She said, "I feel nowadays people are taking religion to such an extreme situation that they are creating poison amongst themselves and on social media. Mujhe kaha jaa raha hai Islam ka naam barbaad kar rahi hai... but tumko kisne bola Islam ka bhaar mere shoulders par daalo? I've not taken the responsibility to promote Islam. Ajmal Kasab killed so many people he did not ruin the name of Islam but just because I am wearing short clothes I am ruining the image of Islam."

Talking about Urfi Javed, the actress has worked in shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and ALT Balaji's Puncch Beat 2.