Urfi Javed's Haye Haye Yeh Majboori Album Lands Her In Legal Trouble For Being ‘Sexually Explicit'

Urfi Javed often gets slammed for wearing too-revealing outfits. Her fashion choices and skimpy clothes always turn heads, which receive severe backlashes online. She keeps making it to the headlines for something or the other, but this time, her sartorial statement has landed her in legal trouble.

The Bigg Boss OTT fame star recently released a music album, Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, which has gotten her in legal trouble. According to a report by ETimes, an anonymous complaint has been lodged against Urfi in Delhi, accusing her of "publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form." Further details on the complaint are awaited.

The music video for Haye Haye Yeh Majboori was launched on YouTube on October 11 and has since clocked 8 million digital views. The actress in the video is seen wearing a red saree with a bikini top. The actress has not responded to the complaint, which was filed on October 23.

Though Urfi Javed gets trolled for her bold outfits, a section of people love the way she carries herself and how innovative she gets with her fashion.

Meanwhile, she was recently rebuked for her Diwali video in which she went topless to wish her fans on the festival. She was called out by netizens for the "problematic post," while tv actor Sudhanshu Pandey slammed Urfi and called her clip "ghastly."

Reacting to the criticism, Urfi on her Instagram Story wrote, "For all those saying I'm destroying Indian culture, first go learn about it. Women's body was never ever sexualised in Indian culture it was after the Mughal invasion women were asked to cover up. We worshipped women, their bodies. We used to respect, fear women. Also, those who want to learn, I am happy to teach y'all! Cause I did my homework online half of you m**** out there."