Urfi Javed Slams Chetan Bhagat For Distasteful Comments On Her; Shares His Leaked WhatsApp Messages

Urfi Javed, who is known for her quirky fashion choices, has come out to bash author Chetan Bhagat for his comments about her. The reality TV star was left distraught by Chetan's comments, which said that her photos "distracted the youngsters."

In response to Chetan's comments, Urfi Javed shared his leaked WhatsApp messages that came to the forefront during the heights of the #MeToo movement. She took a dig at him for "blaming" the female gender and not owning up to his shortcomings.

During a recent event, the author of famous books 2 States and One Night At A Call Centre, Chetan Bhagat gave the example of Urfi Javed when he was asked to shed light on the topic of phone addiction amongst the youth.

Chetan, while expressing his opinion, said that the youth in India were being adversely affected by their addiction to their digital devices and that this is why Urfi's Instagram posts got so many likes. He said, "On one side, there are youngsters who are protecting the country at Kargil, and on the other side, there are people who are checking out Urfi's photos while hiding in their blankets."

These comments by Chetan Bhagat were not well received by Urfi, as the 25-year-old star took him to task by sharing a report of him issuing an apology after the debacle of his leaked WhatsApp screenshots during the #MeToo movement.

Urfi, in her Instagram post caption, wrote, "Men like him will always blame the women rather than accepting their own shortcomings. Just because you're a pervert doesn't mean it's the girl's fault or what is she wearing. Unnecessarily dragging me in a conversation, commenting on how my clothes are distracting young boys is such as f***ed thing to say. You messaging girls isn't a distraction for them? @chetanbhagat (sic)."

Urfi went on to say, "Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, never accept your own shortcomings or faults (sic)."

Urfi added, "Encouraging men to put the blame on the women or her clothing when [they] are at fault (sic)."

Urfi, who now goes by the changed spelling of her name, Uorfi Javed, is currently busy shooting for Splitsvilla 14 and recently released a music video titled Haye Haye Ye Majboori.