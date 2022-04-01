Urfi Javed Slams Kashmera Shah For Her ‘Famous Only On Instagram' Comment; Says ‘Aap Kahin Bhi Famous Nahi Ho'

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed had slammed designer Farah Khan Ali for calling her dressing 'distasteful.' Now, the actress has decided to hit out at Kashmera Shah after the latter took a dig at Urfi saying she does talk about those "who have a zero work resume and are famous only on Instagram."

An irked Urfi slammed Shah during her recent outing in the city by stating that Kashmera is neither popular in 'real-life nor on the photo-sharing app.' When the paparazzi asked her about Kashmera’s sharp criticism of her, Javed was heard as saying, “Oh yeah, I read what she said about me. Aap ne jo statements bole hai koi valid point toh likho yaar ki 'I am famous on Instagram and not in real life’. Aap toh dono mein (famous) nahi ho, kya faida?” As soon as the video was posted on Instagram, fans and netizens took to the comments section of the post to share their views on the matter. Take a look!

It must be noted that in a recent interview Kashmera had shared her opinion about Urfi Javed and Farah Khan Ali’s controversy. Shah was quoted as saying, “I don't talk about those who have a zero work resume and are famous only on Instagram and not anywhere else. I am building up a career; I am very busy making films which will make a difference to the world. People who are making their career by getting only spotted are not on my roster of career-minded people.”

Urfi Javed-Farah Khan Ali Controversy: Divyanka Tripathi, Rakhi Sawant & Kashmera Shah React

Farah Khan Ali Shares 'Fashion Rules' With Urfi Javed; Latter Slams Her For Calling Her Dressing 'Distasteful'

The whole thing started on Thursday when Urfi lashed out at Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali for shading her style and calling her fashion sense distasteful. In her long Instagram post, the actress clapped back at the designer by saying, "Your relatives have starred and produced movies where women have worn tiny clothes in item numbers, is that tasteful?” Urfi signed off by writing, “This was really unnecessary on your part. Star kids wearing whatever they want is tasteful of course."