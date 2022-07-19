Urfi Javed SLAMS Trolls Calling Sushmita Sen ‘Gold Digger’ For Dating Lalit Modi; Read Statement

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is known for sharing honest opinions over all the issues or controversies on social media. A few days ago, Sushmita Sen announced her relationship with former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. Ever since she opened up about her relationship, many netizens trolled her and even called her 'gold digger'.

After coming across the posts about Sushmita Sen on social media, Urfi Javed came out in support of the Bollywood actress and slammed the trolls. In an interview with Spotboye, Urfi said, "Sushmita Sen is already a rich woman. I don't understand why people are calling her a gold digger. She is dating a man who is slightly richer than her. People are trolling her for no reason and are calling her a gold digger which is so f**ked up. I don't see this happening for a man out there. If a man starts dating women richer than him, nobody will make a witch hunt out of it, no one will say anything. They will not make him a monster whereas women are automatically labelled gold diggers.. as if Sushmita can't earn for herself, as if she does not have money to buy whatever she wants. Trollers say anything. This is happening for the last so many years that women always become a soft target." (sic)

Interestingly, the former Miss Universe also shut down netizens with a hard-hitting note on Instagram. Sushmita Sen wrote, "I dig deeper than Gold...and I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!"

Her post went viral on the internet, and many celebs such as Neha Dhupia, Anushka Sharma, Charu Asopa, Ranveer Singh and others supported Sushmita in the comment section. After her post, fans are eager to know how Sushmita and Lalit would work things out in future!