Urfi Javed Takes Stand For Paparazzi; Actress Narrates Whole Incident On Instagram

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed recently had an unpleasant experience in the city. For the unversed, she was spotted outside a news office building in Mumbai, where she was ill-treated by some security guards while entering the building premises. The actress also claimed that the guards used foul language and even tried to come closer to her. Moreover, they also misbehaved with the paparazzi who tried to click her pictures outside the building's gate.

After receiving such treatment at the entrance, Urfi Javed got angry and lashed out at the security guards. She also took a stand for paparazzi and asked them to respect their job as they work 24/7. The video of the whole incident went viral on social media. In the video, Urfi can be seen lashing out at the security guards, and can be heard saying, "You know what, I am going back."

Urfi narrated the whole incident on her Instagram stories by sharing a note. Her note read, "So what happened today was, I was invited for an interview to a place where the guards really misbehaved (physically as well) with me and the paps. Later they apologised and said it was a miscommunication. The fact that I am not a star kid or I don't have a godfather and I don't have bouncers with me 24/7, people think less of me. But let me tell me you guys, I've started from the very bottom and I'm proud of it."

The actress further added, "Had I entered the venue with a very fancy car and bodyguards with me, this wouldn't have had happened. (Not that I can't afford all that) but it's just who I am, I love travelling in rickshaws, Ubers coz I don't really believe in showing off. Everybody deserves respect, even the reporters and the paps. I was invited to that place, I didn't just barge in there so the disrespect was unnecessary! Thanku and love to all let's all be a bit more kind to people around us." (sic)

Well, netizens often troll Urfi Javed for her over-the-top fashion sense, but her gesture towards the paparazzi impressed everyone. She indeed deserves a lot of praise for taking a stand for the shutterbugs.