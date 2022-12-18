Samosa Ban Ke Kyu...: Urfi Javed's Latest Outfit Leaves Netizens Scratching Their Heads. WATCH

Instagram is one fire and we have only one person to blame. There's no prize for talking that we are talking about Urfi Javed. On Sunday (December 18), the reality TV star left the fans surprised as she shared a video on social media. It was her latest outfit that captured the attention of the netizens, garnering hilarious reactions.

The Bigg Boss OTT contestant, known for experimenting with her outfits, took things a notch higher. After wearing a salwar suit on a beach in Dubai, Urfi Javed donned a customised outfit that resembled the shape of a kite. She completed her look with white pants, stylish heels. She opted for statement earrings, giving herself a sleek look.

"Just felt like playing with construction and shape . This wasn't easy to make," Urfi wrote as she shared the video on official Instagram handle.

Even when the TV star donned stylish clothes, netizens ended up trolling her for her different attire. Her outfit left the netizens scratching their heads as they wondered why she wore a dress that resembed a 'samosa'.

One user wrote, "Ye Samosa ban k kyn bethi hui ho aj?" while another commented, "Aj ajeeb tu nahi lag raha Urfi pure kapre maine."

On the work front, the 25-year-old is currently seen in Splitsvilla 14. Her rivalry with co-contestant Sakshi Dwivedi has grabbed several eyeballs for the show.

Urfi Javed is yet to announce her next project.

