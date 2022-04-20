Urfi Javed Trolled For Bizarre 2 Pants Dress; Netizens Say 'When You Get 2 Trousers In Buy 1 Get 2 Offer'

Internet sensation and former Bigg Boss contestant, Urfi Javed leaves no stones unturned to stay in the news. Urfi is known for her bizarre fashion statements were trolled yet again for wearing two pants simultaneously.

In a video shared by a paparazzi, Urfi is seen distributing food packages to the paps. She was seen wearing a backless bralette with a plunging neckline and paired with two brown-coloured trousers. She is wearing a pant and has pinned the other diagonally.

Like any other dress of hers, this too left netizens in splits. Some of them asked her by commenting on the post that this is what happens if one gets a trouser free with another in an offer. While a few others laughed at her fashion sense, some of them wondered why is she like this!

Take a look at a few comments!

Anurawat_9: Jb Ek sath ek trouser free ho same Color ke...

Dipagoni: Buy one get one free 😂😂😂😂.

Alicemakeupdiaries: I need this confidence in my life 🤣😂🤣🤣.

Anwesamallik: When you get two trousers in buy 1 get 2 offer!!😂.

Komaldhillxn57: yeh kya hai yr fashion ki maa behan ek kardi😮.

Ayotipatel15_ayo: Kuch bhi ...matlab kuch bhi . Zyaada kapdey pehney ke chakkar mein ...pant ke upar pant pehen li ...🤣🤣🤣🤣.

Priyanka8_1726: Galti se २ pant १ sath pehan ke aa gyi hai lagta hai😂😂.

(Social media posts are not edited)