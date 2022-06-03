Urmila Matondkar And Bhagyashree To Judge DID Super Moms On Zee TV; Former Returns To TV After 10 Years

Urmila Matondkar is all set to return to the small screen after almost a decade. The actress will be seen as a judge in the upcoming season of DID Super Moms, a dance reality show that features Indian mothers as contestants. The Rangeela star will be joined by actress Bhagyashree on the judging panel, who will also be making her debut as a judge.

It must be noted that Urmila first made her small screen debut as the host of Sony TV’s singing reality show named Waar Parriwar back in 2008. She later also appeared as a judge of the Marathi TV show Dance India Dance Maharashtra in 2012.

Speaking of DID Super Moms, a source close to the development told HT, “While Matondkar signed the dotted lines some time ago, Bhagyashree recently came on board.” Meanwhile, according to media reports, choreographer-director Remo D’Souza will also be on the judging seat on the upcoming season.

Bhagyashree, who was last seen as a contestant on Smart Jodi alongside hubby Himalay Dassani, opened up about doing DID Super Moms and said, “I’m looking forward to it. Being a super mom myself, I wouldn’t call it judging. It would be more like encouraging and providing them a platform to achieve their dreams, to tell their story, to walk a path they choose to.”

She also called Matondkar a “fantastic dancer” and said that she is “totally” looking forward to sharing the judging seat with her. The upcoming third season of Zee TV’s DID Super Moms is expected to go on floors from the second week of July. The reality series will see actor Jay Bhanushali continuing as the host of the show.