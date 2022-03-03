Urvashi Dholakia Opens Up About Her Reputation In The Industry, Says ‘Many Find Me Strong-Headed Like A Bully’

Urvashi Dholakia, who rose to fame as the antagonist Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is back with a bang in Naagin 6, which marks her return to television after a long gap. The actress recently opened up her career in an interview and said that the general perception in the industry is that she’s a 'bully’. She admitted that although she has never come across 'vultures', she is often called one by the industry folk.

Whilst speaking about her reputation in the TV industry, Urvashi told Pinkvilla, “I haven’t come across any vultures. In fact, people would say I’m the vulture. It’s who I am. There are a lot of people who have not appreciated me. Lots of people find me to be too strong-headed, like a bully. But I’m not. I have just been a woman who has her own opinions. And I’ve been like this since I was a kid. Whether you like it or you don’t, that’s not my problem. If you are entitled to have your own mind, and your own opinion and your own ideas, so do I.”

On being quizzed about doing web shows, Urvashi said that she would love to do OTT shows but she has to be offered one. She stated that there is a big barrier when it comes to casting actors from TV for web projects and that most people taking the call of casting actors for OTT are from the TV background but are hesitant to cast actors from TV, stating they are too exposed.

The actress also opened up about the bias faced by TV artists and added, “It is an awful discrimination. Actors from TV have always being categorised as TV actors. The label of a TV actor hurts actors on TV. People should stop it. Why can’t we be called actors? Why am I called 'TV actor Urvashi Dholakia’, why not just 'actor Urvashi Dholakia’? I have done films when I was a kid, and done theatre too, but no one says child actor turned ad actor turned theatre actor turned serial actor! Then why (say) just TV actor. Why give a tag? All of us are actors and we are performing on different mediums.”

Dholakia concluded by batting for the small screen and said that the medium is big and thriving and has opened its doors to everybody from any medium. She pointed out that people who haven’t done well in films are doing well on TV. The actress stated that putting down TV won’t help anyone and that eventually, everyone needs TV at the end of the day for their promotions.