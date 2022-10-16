Vaishali Takkar Death: Late Actress Harassed By Her Neighbour, Was Under Stress, Says Police

The week ended on a heartbreaking note as renowned television actress Vaishali Takkar died by suicide at her Indore residence. The young actress breathed her last on October 16 and her unfortunate demise has left her fans heartbroken. According to media reports, the police has been investigating the matter and had recovered a note from Vaishali's residence. And now, as per a recent update, the suicide note claimed that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was under stress and was being harassed by her neighbour.

Talking to ANI , Indore ACP M Rahman stated, "We received info at Tejaji Nagar PS that TV actor Vaishali Takkar hanged herself to death late last night. Recovered suicide note suggests that she was stressed. Vaishali's e-gadgets will be probed. Her neighbour Rahul harassed her, because of whom she took this extreme step. She was about to get married to another man, but he hindered that too. Rahul is absconding; search on to nab him". Ever since the news of Vaishali's untimely demise has surfaced, the social media is abuzz with condolence messages for the late actress.

For the uninitiated, Vaishali made her acting debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is fondly remembered for her role as Anjali Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. The late actress was last seen in Nishant Malkhani starrer Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal. To recall, Vaishali had even announced her engagement to a Kenya based dental surgeon last year and was supposed to tie the knot in June 2021. However, the wedding was called off a month after the engagement.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.