V-Day 2022: EXCLUSIVE! Devoleena & Arshi Reveal Who’s Their Valentine; Zeeshan On His Spl Plan With Reyhna

Devoleena On Valentine’s Day

When asked if Devoleena Bhattacharjee believes in celebrating Valentine's Day, she said it is exciting. She told us, "It is fun to see to what extent people can go romantic for their partner on this day and how they wish their loved ones on Instagram posts. It's also exciting to see different offers that create buzz around Valentine's Day. Alswo, when you go out in market, you see how things are decorated with the theme of red and pink and you see so many romantic gifts, so yaa... its exciting."

Who’s Devoleena’s Valentine & How Will She Celebrate The Day?

Well, many would want to know who is Devoleena's Valentine! But the actress seems to be single as she plans to celebrate it with her friends. When asked who is her Valentine, she said, "(laughs) My friends, and yes, as I'm advised rest, I myself will be my Valentine and will enjoy to pamper and treat myself."

On how she will celebrate the day, she said, "I will celebrate on social media with my Twitter, Faceook and Insta family. Since the V-day Week started, they are greeting me with different messages and it's always fun to read them."

About gifts, she added, "I'm already receiving cards, chocolates, teddies, flowers."

Zeeshan On If He Believes In Celebrating Valentine’s Day

Zeeshan Khan says, "Valentine's Day is a beautiful tradition with romantic love, with millions of Valentine's Day cards being exchanged and one gets that opportunity to express their love. Gifts of flowers or a single red rose are sent with romantic messages to loved ones and couples spend special time together. So, it's a beautiful idea to celebrate love."

His Valentine’s Day Plan With Reyhna Pandit & His Special Gift For Her

As everyone knows Zeeshan has a girlfriend and she is from the industry- Reyhna Pandit. When asked how he will celebrate the special day with her and what special gift he is planning to give, he said, "We both are keeping low key. We will be at home and spend some quality time. And about gifts, we will have fun celebrating with each other with some flowers, good food, music and dance."

Arshi On Valentine’s Day

When asked Arshi if she believes in celebrating Valentine's Day, she told us, "Yes, it's a special day for people in love. It is fun to see watching their ideas on making each other special on social media, at malls and parks. Marriage proposals are also popular on Valentine's Day, and it is often chosen as the perfect day to express their love and commitment. Some of their proposals are very creative- like they climb the top of a mountain and confess their love and posting a message on a billboard (laughs)."

Who Is Arshi’s Valentine & How Will She Celebrate The Special Day?

When asked who is her Valentine, she said, "I'm yet to find one till then, it is me and myself (laughs). About how she will celebrate the day, she said, "I will go for shopping, eat my favourite food and will go for spa and pamper myself."