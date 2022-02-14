V-Day 2022: EXCLUSIVE! Kunal, Amrapali & Shubhangi Reveal What Gifts They Are Giving Their Partners
In our busy lives, we sometimes forget to wish our loved ones! Occasions like Valentine's Day come to our rescue on such days. Today (February 14) on the occasion of Valentine's Day, people express their love for their partners in a special way. Filmibeat asked our celebrities what are their views on V-Day, how they are celebrating and what special gift they are giving their partners. Take a look!
Kunal Jaisingh On Valentine’s Day
Do you believe in celebrating V-Day?: It's a good trend as it brings love in atmosphere. So, yes, I believe in being positive and accepting things which are for a good cause. In a away it gives you opportunity to make your love life bit romantic and let your partner know how much you love and care for them.
How will you celebrate the day? Me and my wife Bharti are planning to spend some good time together. We will go for a long drive, have some good food and later, we will watch a good movie together.
Kunal’s Special Gift For His Valentine Bharti
I'm taking her for shopping, so will buy her something she loves, but as a surprise, she is fond of flowers and chocolates. So, I will definitely get some of them for her.
Amrapali Gupta On V-Day & Special Gift For Yash Sinha
Do you believe in celebrating V-Day?: There is nothing wrong or anything worse about the day. The day is dedicated to love. It gives us a chance to be more vocal about our love life and let our partner know how much we love and care for them.How will you celebrate the day?: We will be heading for a romantic candle light dinner, and yes, we will try to spend more time together. The day shall be dedicated to each other and for love.Special gift for your Valentine: I'll cook his favourite sweet and dishes, as a man is always impressed by good food.
Shubhangi Atre On V-Day & Special Gift For Piyush Poorey
Do
you
believe
in
celebrating
V-Day?:
Yes,
as
we
all
are
busy
with
daily
routines
so
such
events
creates
excitement
and
remind
us
what
we
are
missing.
Celebrating
love
is
always
a
good
idea.
How will you celebrate the day?: Me and my husband Piyush are going to spend some good quality time together. We will watch our wedding albums and it will be fun. We will dine together at home.