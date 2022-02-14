V-Day 2022: EXCLUSIVE! Kunal, Amrapali & Shubhangi Reveal What Gifts They Are Giving Their Partners

Kunal Jaisingh On Valentine’s Day

Do you believe in celebrating V-Day?: It's a good trend as it brings love in atmosphere. So, yes, I believe in being positive and accepting things which are for a good cause. In a away it gives you opportunity to make your love life bit romantic and let your partner know how much you love and care for them.

How will you celebrate the day? Me and my wife Bharti are planning to spend some good time together. We will go for a long drive, have some good food and later, we will watch a good movie together.

Kunal’s Special Gift For His Valentine Bharti

I'm taking her for shopping, so will buy her something she loves, but as a surprise, she is fond of flowers and chocolates. So, I will definitely get some of them for her.

Amrapali Gupta On V-Day & Special Gift For Yash Sinha

Do you believe in celebrating V-Day?: There is nothing wrong or anything worse about the day. The day is dedicated to love. It gives us a chance to be more vocal about our love life and let our partner know how much we love and care for them.

We will be heading for a romantic candle light dinner, and yes, we will try to spend more time together. The day shall be dedicated to each other and for love.I'll cook his favourite sweet and dishes, as a man is always impressed by good food.

Shubhangi Atre On V-Day & Special Gift For Piyush Poorey

Do you believe in celebrating V-Day?: Yes, as we all are busy with daily routines so such events creates excitement and remind us what we are missing. Celebrating love is always a good idea.



How will you celebrate the day?: Me and my husband Piyush are going to spend some good quality time together. We will watch our wedding albums and it will be fun. We will dine together at home.

Piyush is actually fond of perfumes and he enjoys keeping a collection. So I got some special brands, which are very natural and organically prepared and is from Dubai.