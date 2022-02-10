Valentines Day 2022: Tejasswi-Karan, Abhimanyu-Akshara To Raavi-Shiva, Fateh-Tejo, Jodis That Are Ruling TV

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra

On top of our list is Bigg Boss 15 jodi, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra- the real life jodi, who is currently ruling television. The duo who met each other on the reality show are head over heals in love with each other.

Abhimanyu-Akshara

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhimanyu and Akshara played by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod became an instant hit jodi. Fans are in love with AbhiRa and are waiting for their union on the show.

Raavi-Shiva

Pandya Store actors Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik are not just reel life jodi, but are also apparently dating in real life as well. The couple play the role of Shiva and Raavi and fans lovingly call them ShiVi.

Prachi-Ranbir

Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar, who play the roles of Ranbir and Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya, are another adorable on-screen couple, who is ruling the television industry. The couple is lovingly called PranBir by fans.

Preeta-Karan

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, who play the roles of Preeta and Karan in Kundali Bhagya, are adorable on-screen couple. PreeRan's nhok-jhok and sizzling chemistry is what that keeps the audiences hooked to the show.

Anupamaa-Anuj

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, who play the roles of Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, are yet another on-screen couple who is ruling TV. Fans love their cute romantic moments and want to see them together.

Imlie-Aryan

Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan play the roles of Imlie and Aryan in Imlie. Although many fans want Imlie with Aditya, some of them want to see Imlie and Aryan together. In fact, they have nicknamed the couple as AryLie.

Preesha-Rudraksh

Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi, who play the roles of Preesha and Rudraksh in Yeh Hai Chahatein, is one of the most-loved on-screen couple on television. Fans love RuSha's magical chemistry.

Fateh-Tejo

Udaariyaan is number one show and the lead actors of the show Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, who are seen as Tejo and Fateh, became an instant hit jodi. Fans have nicknamed them as FaTejo.