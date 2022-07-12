Varun Dhawan Remembers Sidharth Shukla As Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Clocks 8 Years; Says He Was Kind-Hearted

Sidharth Shukla had not only done television shows, but was also seen in Karan Johar's film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The film completed eight years of its release yesterday (July 11). Varun Dhawan took to social media and remembered the late actor.

Varun took to Twitter and shared a couple of throwback pictures from the film promotions. In one of the pictures Varun was seen posing for a selfie along with Sidharth and Alia while in another picture, Varun and Sidharth smiled as they sat at a table. The actor called the late actor kind-hearted, protective and said that he was always passionate about work and friends.

The Bollywood actor tweeted, "8 years of #humptysharmakidhulania a very special film but today I remember it for the time I got to spend with sid on the film. He was kind hearted, protective and always passionate about work and friends. 🙏."

Fans too reacted to Varun's tweet and remembered the late actor on this occasion. They trended '8YRS OF SID AS ANGAD' on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

@SidNaazParadise: "Indeed he is the most kind hearted, protective and passionate about work and Friend's"✨ 8YRS OF SID AS ANGAD #SidharthShukla.

Shreya.: there's no one like him .. he will always be our king❤️🥺👑8YRS OF SID AS ANGAD #SidharthShukla.

Sidnaazian: Brilliant actor he was ✨His handsome , dashing and charming personality was attractive. #SidharthShukla. 8YRS OF SID AS ANGAD.

The director of the film Shashank Khaitan also shared a post on his Instagram and remembered the late actor. He mentioned in his post that Sidharth left us for a better place.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was produced by Karan Johar. The film marked Bollywood debut of Sidharth. It made over Rs 120 crore at the box office.

Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, Fahmaan-Sumbul, Tejasswi-Karan & Other Jodis Who Ruled First Half Of 2022

Shehnaaz Gill Talks About Her Work, Popularity & Love From Fans; Says She Only Concentrates On Positive Aspect

Talking about Sidharth, the actor passed away last year after suffering a heart attack. The actor's untimely demise left everyone in a shock and devastated.